Remo D'Souza Is 'recovering', Says Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal

Days after Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has said the filmmaker-choreographer is on the path to recovery. The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on reality show "Dance India Dance" was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on Friday.

Juyal, who has worked with Remo D'Souza in dance films ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, took to Instagram to give a health update to fans. "Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. "Just send him healing energies everyone, that's it," the former "Dance India Dance" contestant wrote on Saturday.

Remo D'Souza's wife, Lizelle D'Souza's shared Juyal's Instagram Story and captioned it as: "Young boys, party soon." Despite multiple attempts to get his latest health update, Lizelle D'Souza remained unavailable for comment.

Many celebrities wished him a speedy recovery and shared heartfelt messages on social media.

Choreographer Geeta Kapur wrote, “Lots of love … abundance of prayers for ur safe and speedy recovery my dearest darling @remodsouza … chotte jaldi theek hoke phirse pareshaan karne ka mauka dena … love u … stay blessed and get well soon on behalf of not only me but all those also who love u but can’t reach u directly. Stay strong @lizelleremodsouza.”

“And very soon we will be rolling on the floor just like the old times! They say a prayer in good faith, can move mountains! Say a special little prayer for my friend, @remodsouza tonite cause Love, Faith & Will is all we need ! Bounce back brother kyunki bahut machane hai abhi ! #powerofbelief #jhadukijhappi #dost,” shared choreographer Terence Lewis.

Remo D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood with films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On!" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" to his credit. As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt" and "Race 3".

(with PTI Inputs)

