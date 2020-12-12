Nora Fatehi Is Glad That Remo D'Souza Is Recovering, Prays For His Family

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram story yesterday on December 11, 2020, to share a picture with Remo D’souza, who recently suffered from a heart attack. Fatehi was relieved to know that he was safe and recovering, while she also prayers for the family. Read along and take a look at the picture she shared on her official handle on Instagram.

Nora Fatehi is relieved that Remo D’souza is getting better after heart attack

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram yesterday on December 11, 2020, to share a picture with ace celebrity choreographer Remo D’souza. She expressed being glad that the actor-director is recovering and prayed for him and his family in the post, tagging the choreographer and his wife. She wrote under a picture of the two from sets of reality show Dance Plus and wrote, “Thank god you are recovering! You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and ur family sir! So glad to hear you are safe! Lets stay positive” followed by a heart and praying hands emoji. She also added, “Please pray for the entire family”.

Remo D’souza suffers a heart attack on December 11

choreographer Remo D’Souza has suffered from a heart attack and is currently admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. He has undergone angioplasty surgery and is now stable and has also been shifted to the normal ward for further care. We wish him speedy recovery ðŸ‘ #remodsouza pic.twitter.com/mz4R4fa3lt — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) December 11, 2020

Yesterday on December 11, 2020, Remo suffered a heart attack. The dancer had a blockage and underwent angiography at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, he is stable now and under observation. Sources informed PTI saying, “He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit. He's stable now and under observation”, suggest reports.

D’souza who started his journey as a background dancer rose to popularity after he choreographed several hit songs. He also appeared as a judge and mentor on the show, Dance India Dance alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. He went on to appear as a judge in the shows Jhalak Dikhla Jaa with Madhuri Dixit and then followed by appearing in the show Dance Plus. He has also directed a number of Bollywood movies, debuting with FALTU starring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Angad Bedi.

