Remo D'Souza Along With Dharmesh, Salman, Puneet & Others To Grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) this Saturday will be graced by the presence of prolific choreographer-director Remo D'Souza, alongside Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan, Puneet Pathak and other renowned dancers as guests. The upcoming episode will be packed with fun as the guests will be seen engaging in fun banter with the cast of TKSS while they'll also spill the beans about their respective journeys in the entertainment industry. The audience will also get to be a part of Puneet's virtual mock Baarat as he recently got engaged, whereas Salman will open up about his true love.

Here's a sneak peek into the upcoming TKSS episode

Remo D'Souza and several former Dance India Dance contestants recently came together to feature in the music video of singer Abhinav Shekhar's rap song titled Log Kya Kahenge. The music video of the Hindi track was released on November 4, 2020, on BLive Music's YouTube channel and has already garnered over 6.5 million views. Alongside D'Souza, the music video of Log Kya Kahenge features dancer-choreographers Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Rahul Shetty, Sushant Pujari and singer Abhinav Shekhar.

Watch the music video of 'Log Kya Kahenge':

Thus, to promote their newly-released song, team Log Kya Kahenge will mark their presence in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In addition to their fun conversation with the host of the highly-popular comedy TV show, the guests will flaunt their dance moves on the show and will also be seen shaking a leg with Sapna, played by Krushna Abhishek. Check out some of the pictures from their upcoming appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show below:

Meanwhile, apart from Remo D'Souza and team Log Kya Kahenge, the second episode of TKSS this week will mark the appearance of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The actor duo will appear on the television show to promote their upcoming sports film titled Chhalaang. The Hansal Mehta directorial will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this Diwali.

Check out the promo of Rajkummar and Nushrratt's TKSS episode here:

