Remo D'Souza's Success Story After Struggling Hard Is Inspirational

Remo D’Souza is one of the most renowned dancer and choreographer of the Bollywood Industry. Apart from choreographing, the dancer has also tired his hands at directing films. During the last season of a dance reality show, Remo D’Souza shared the story of his struggling days in the industry.

Remo D'Souza's success story

At the age of 19, Remo D’Souza opened up to his family that he wanted to follow his passion for dancing and wanted to try his hands in Bollywood. His father was completely against this and told Remo D’Souza to focus on becoming a pilot. However, his mother encouraged him to pursue his passion and enrol in a dance school to develop his skills. Remo D’Souza faced multiple rejections and slipped into depression but, refused to give up.

He further went on and spoke about his first break in the industry, he said he went for an audition to choreographer Ahmed Khan and before he gave his audition, he requested the choreographer to select him on the basis of his dance performance and not his looks. He recalled those days and said that dark dancers like him were not allowed to face the camera but because of his talent, he performed in the second row, behind actor Salman Khan.

Remo D’Souza has one advice to the struggling artists- he says to keep moving forward and believe in yourself, everything will come to you If you re passionate about it. Soon, after his performance, the background dancer became a choreographer and wanted to change his field. He tried his hands at directing a film. His first film was F.A.L.T.U which released in 2011. He has directed films like ABCD, The Flying Jatt and Race 3.

Remo D’Souza will be directing another film from the ABCD franchise, Street Dancer, starring Prabhudeva, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The first look of the actors have been released this weekend and the trailer will be out on December 18, 2019. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

