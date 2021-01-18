Remo D'Souza Spotted With Actor Aamir Ali In Mumbai, Thanks Fans For Wishes

Director and choreographer Remo D'Souza was spotted in Mumbai with actor Aamir Ali after recovering from heart attack recently. Remo's wife Lizelle was also accompanying him.

In the video, Remo thanks his well wishers for praying for his recovery and good health. The 46-year-old filmmaker and ex-judge on reality show Dance India Dance was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kokilaben Hospital on December 11 after suffering a heart attack. He was discharged on December 19.

In a lengthy note posted on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself hugging her husband, Lizelle thanked the hospital staff. "My best Christmas gift ever... This moment I’ll always cherish... hugging you after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs...(I) really would love to thank the drs and staff @kokilabenhospital Dr Sunil Vani for being the best," she wrote.

Remo who is following a strict health diet was seen hitting the gym and getting back to his shape. He captioned the post and wrote, “The comeback is always STRONGER than the setback” just started today:) slowly but surely:)).”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Race 3 director revealed that he was at the gym when he began feeling unwell. He was on his way home with his wife, Lizelle, when it happened. He said that he took the elevator to go up and pressed the lift button and sat down. Once he stepped out of the lift he started coughing and even wanted to throw up. He further said that his wife Lizelle saw his smartwatch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’

After he was discharged from the hospital and as he returned home, Remo shared a video on Instagram where he thanked his fans and followers for their immense love, support, and prayers for a speedy recovery. In the video, he was seen holding a bunch of balloons and smiling, as he gave a thumbs-up to the camera.

