Remo Dsouza Thanks Well-wishers For 'prayers & Blessings' As He Returns Home From Hospital

Ace choreographer-director Remo Dsouza has finally been discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital, almost a week after being admitted there after he suffered a heart attack. On December 11, 2020, the entire nation was left shocked when the news of Remo's sudden hospitalisation had broken. However, the 46-year-old is back home now and received a warm welcome from his family on his arrival, which he shared with fans on Instagram.

Remo Dsouza thanks everyone for their 'prayers and blessings'

Remo Dsouza received a warm 'Welcome Home' surprise from wife Lizelle Dsouza and sons Dhruv and Gabriel Dsouza as he returned home after being discharged from Kokilaben hospital, Mumbai. On December 11, the ace choreographer had to be admitted in the ICU of the hospital after he suffered a heart attack and had to undergo surgery to remove the blockage. However, all his well-wishers finally took a breath of sigh as he shared a sweet video of himself from his home to thank everyone for their love, prayers and blessings.

Yesterday, i.e. December 18, 2020, the National Film Award-winning choreographer shared a video of himself clad in a yellow tee and printed yellow pyjamas and flashed his beaming smile at the camera as he posed next to a bunch of balloons which read, "Welcome Home". Posting the sweet video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Thank you all for the love, prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends (sic)".

As soon as Remo Dsouza's health update was shared by he himself on his official Instagram handle, a lot of his pals from the showbiz showered him with immense love. His Dance India Dance co-judge Terence Lewis commented on his post writing, "This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I'm coming to meet u as soon as I'm back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro!", while Geeta Kapur commented, "So happy ur home stay blessed stay strong stay healthy stay happy always... live life Remo size !!!! (sic)". Furthermore, several celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Guru Randhawa and Bobby Deol to name a few also extended heartfelt wishes.

