Aamir Ali Posts Romantic Pics With Mystery Girl; Remo D'Souza, Aamna Sharif React

On Thursday night, Aamir Ali took to Instagram and shared two mushy photos with a mystery girl. While he refrained from revealing her identity, fans gave it a guess that it was Aamir Ali's ex wife, Sanjeeda Sheikh. In the pics, the duo could be seen having a gala time at the beach. Sharing the photos, Aamir wrote, "Shhhhhh...."

As soon as Aamir Ali's photos with the mystery girl were up on the internet, not only fans but popular faces from the industry also dropped their comments. While Remo D'Souza wrote, "Arey?", Aamna Sharif dropped a heart. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor Ayaz Khan asked, "Is there something u need to update me abt?". Fans were indeed curious to know about Aamir Ali's girlfriend. A fan penned, "Omg pls reveal her face soon," whereas another user wrote, "No one is better than Sanjeeda, she is absolutely beautiful inside-out."

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh got married in 2012 and in 2020, the duo also shared a couple of photos with their daughter, Ayra Ali. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sanjeeda opened up about being cordial with Aamir and stated that she will always be his well-wisher and that she will always want him to be happy all his life. She also talked about embracing motherhood and remarked that her daughter Ayra is her best friend and that she is loving each moment she spends with her.

In January 2020, a report by SpotboyE stated that Aamir and Sanjeeda were living separately as things were not well between them. More so, a source informed the portal that the duo was not staying together since some time and that they were having issues.

On the work front, Sanjeeda recently made her Netflix debut with Kaali Khuhi and also featured in a music video with Jubin Nautiyal titled Toh Aa Gaye Hum. Aamir Ali, on the other hand, was last seen in Navrangi Re!, and he recently appeared in the show, Naxalbari. "Keswani se koi panga nahi leta kyoonki woh #ThokKeBadla lega!," he wrote while sharing his first look poster.

