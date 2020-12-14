Renee Sen's Instagram Account Gets Hacked, Mother Sushmita Sen Has Message For Hacker

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen's Instagram account was hacked on Monday. Sushmita took to her social media handle to share a message for the hacker and wrote, "I feel bad for the guy."

She wrote that the account was hacked by some 'idiot' and the person "doesn’t realise yet that Renee is happy to begin anew". With over 10,000 followers, Renee's account is now private till it is rectified. Sushmita also used hashtags in her caption — ! #solareclipse #randomchaos #newbeginnings.

Please note, my Daughter Renee’s #instagram Account has been Hacked by some idiot, who doesn’t realise yet, that Renee is happy to begin anew!! 👍😁 I feel bad for the guy!! Keeping you all posted!!! #solareclipse #randomchaos #newbeginnings 👊🤗❤️ I love you guys!! pic.twitter.com/8KJnaSCqXc — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) December 14, 2020

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen is all set to make her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi and the actor said that she is proud to introduce the "natural performer". The trailer was unveiled by the makers which coincided with Sushmita Sen's birthday.

"The bestest gift I could've ever received from a loving universe and my first love on my birthday!! Introducing with great pride... Renee Sen the Actor!! Presenting the trailer of her first ever short film #suttabaazi. What a feeling to see my little Shona take brave steps towards her dreams... to have courage and do so, all on her own (sic)," Sushmita Sen captioned the post which is now deleted.

Sushmita Sen 'can't stop smiling' watching Masaka Kids dancing, says 'Look at those moves'

Suttabaazi follows the story of the 19-year-old Diya (Renee), a smoker who is stuck with her nagging parents in lockdown. The short is directed by Kabeer Khurana and produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney, Pankaj Rungta. Heaping praises on her daughter, the former Miss Universe said, "I love you @reneesen47 What a natural performer... keep growing, learning and enjoying... May you always earn respect first!!! P.S #smokingisinjurioustohealth."

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee Sen in 2000 and Alisah Sen in 2010.

Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl reveals his new 'Sush' tattoo on IG; Check out

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.