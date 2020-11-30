Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Reveals His New 'Sush' Tattoo On IG; Check Out

Sushmita Sen's boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl recently took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his arm where he has gotten his lady love's name tattooed. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl do not shy away from sharing their love for each other on social media. The couple posts a lot of cute and cosy pictures with each other on their Instagram handles and openly declare their love for each other. Read on to know about Rohman Shawl's Instagram story wherein he is showing his new tattoo.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Pens 'shayari' On Her 45th Birthday; See Post

Rohman Shawl's tattoo for ladylove Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl has expressed his love for the former Miss Universe with a sweet gesture. The model got himself a tattoo of the infinity symbol with Sushmita written on it. Sushmita Sen, who is addressed as Sush by her loved ones shared Rohman's story on her Instagram and wrote, "Rohmance". Shawl captioned his story as, "The ink isn't permanent, the love is @sushmitasen47". You can see the story here.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Says, 'I Am A Proud 45'; Performs Her 'core' Birthday Tradition

Also Read | Sushmita Sen's BF Rohman Shawl Picks Her Bag, Love-struck Fans Call Him 'gentleman'

The couple has completed two years together and is going strong. Their photos together with Sushmita's daughters Alisah and Renee are loved by Sushmita's fans. Sen revealed to the host on the show Women We Love that she met Rohman on social media. She had explained how she doesn't usually check her DMs but that day she did and she did come across a text from Rohman and that's how she had gotten to know him and later they began their relationship.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen's Spontaneous Instagram Live Session Crashed By Boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Watch

Also Read | Rohman Shawl Celebrates 2 Years Of Togetherness With Sushmita Sen, Shares Candid Pic

Sushmita Sen's latest work

Sushmita Sen recently made her comeback to the world of acting by playing the lead character in the web-series, Aarya, on Disney plus Hotstar. Aarya cast includes Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime-drama, Penoza. Some of her notable works in movies are Vaastu Shastra, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag and Biwi No.1.

Image Credits: Rohman Shawl official instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.