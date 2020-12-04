Sushmita Sen 'can't Stop Smiling' Watching Masaka Kids Dancing, Says 'Look At Those Moves'

On December 3, 2020, actor and model Sushmita Sen posted a video of Masaka Kids Africana dancing to the beats of the song ‘Jerusalema’ by South African musician Master KG. She tagged her father Subir Sen in the post’s caption, thanking him for sharing the video with her. She also added her appreciation of the kids’ dancing moves in her caption, calling them “sheer embodiment of happiness”.

Along with hashtags like '#celebratelife' and '#sharing', '#joy', Sushmita Sen also tagged the official Instagram handles of Master KG and the Masaka Kids Africana. The actor expressed her joy on seeing the kids dancing to the song, saying she “can’t stop smiling”. The post garnered more than 100 thousand likes and a plethora of comments from the overjoyed fans.

READ | Sushmita Sen Says, 'I Am A Proud 45'; Performs Her 'core' Birthday Tradition

Sushmita Sen’s video of dancing kids

In the video posted on Sushmita Sen's Instagram handle, kids from the African talent group called ‘Masaka Kids Africana’ are seen dancing and smiling at the camera. The song played in the video is an electronic dance track in the Zulu language, released in 2019. The fans and followers of Sushmita Sen posted enthusiastic comments, saying they “love their playfulness, innocence and vibes” and “happiness in their tiny feet”. They called the children “natural dancers” and expressed that they “love this video, rhythm of positivity”.

READ | Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Reveals His New 'Sush' Tattoo On IG; Check Out

Masaka Kids Africana Videos

The Masaka Kids Africana is a group of young and talented children from Uganda – Masaka (East Africa). According to their official website, the children in this group have faced some of the worst experiences a child could go through. This group is now recognised as musical artists that have released tracks of the same genre (electronic dance music) including songs like Together We Can, Joy Of Togetherness and Champion.

READ | Sushmita Sen Quiz: Take Up This Quiz If You're An Ardent Fan Of The 'Main Hoon Na' Actor

Sushmita Sen on the work front

Recently, Sushmita Sen was seen playing the lead role in the web-series Aarya. The Disney + Hotstar series shows Sushmita Sen’s character as a housewife forced into trading narcotics. Additionally, the actor has also been all excited about her daughter Renee making her debut in her upcoming movie Suttabaazi.

READ | Sushmita Sen Reacts To Money Heist's Lisbon Singing 'Chunari Chunari'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.