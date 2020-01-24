Republic Day 2020: Bollywood Patriotic Movies To Binge-watch

The Hindi film industry has always been a fan of making movies that have a patriotic fervour in them. There have been numerous instances when Bollywood glorified the country and its soldiers. Here is a list of some Bollywood patriotic movies that one can watch during Republic Day 2020 weekend:

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

An IAS officer, Ashwat Raina, is charged with leading an operation to develop and test nuclear weapons but he must ensure that the American intelligence agencies do not learn about it. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham in the lead role with Diana Penty and Boman Irani in supporting roles. The movie is one of the must-watch Bollywood patriotic movies on Republic Day 2020 especially because John Abraham was critically lauded for his performance.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

One of the most poignant films of 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on an actual incident where an Indian special-op team travelled to Pakistan secretly and destroyed various terrorist camps in the country. The name of the movie comes from the place where the surgical strike was conducted. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The movie brought Kaushal further into the limelight after his performance in Lust Stories. Uri: The Surgical Strike is one of the best Bollywood patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2020.

LOC: Kargil

This iconic Bollywood movie is based on the Kargil War of 1999 between India and Pakistan. Directed by J.P. Dutta, LOC: Kargil featured an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt, among others. A very interesting fact about the movie is that none of the actors took payment for their work and the entire profit of the movie reportedly went to the families of the deceased soldiers. This movie, thus, should feature in the must-see Bollywood patriotic movies list during Republic Day 2020 weekend.

