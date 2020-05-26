Resumption of film shooting: FWICE writes to CM Thackeray, lists precautionary guidelines

With relaxations being made in many states and in some of the industries during the lockdown, the resumption of shooting in the entertainment industry is also being talked about. Numerous meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have been conducted, and now some of the associations have drafted guidelines for the resumption of shooting. After the Producers Guild of India submitted a proposal to the CM, now the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, one of the largest associations of the film industry with over 5 lakh employees, also wrote to the leader with a similar set of guidelines and Standing Operation Procedure (SOP).

READ: 'We Are Mulling Options Now': CM Uddhav Thackeray On Film Shoot Resumption In Green Zones

The FWICE wrote that the body was concerned about the health of its workers and was keen to protect them as they sought to get back to work after the lockdown.

In the guidelines, the FWICE suggested medical checks for all before entry on sets, all cast and crew to be stationed in the studio premises or hotel, provision of masks, gloves, sanitisers etc. Provision of healthy food, dining facility, washroom and its regular sanitisation were among the points. Focus was maintainance of social distancing during the shoot and even during post-production, sanitisation of the equipments, fumigation of the sets, cleaning of the costumes using disinfectants was also mentioned.

READ: From Temperature Checks To Sanitisation Of Studios: Producers Guild Recommends Guidelines For Filming

Here’s the full statement

#FWICE writes to Shri @uddhavthackeray, Hon Chief Minister of #Maharashtra... Submits proposed guidelines when work resumes in entertainment industry... pic.twitter.com/pMR6wJNTZH — Tushar Jadhav (@tushar__jadhav) May 26, 2020

Rehearsals to be carried while wearing masks, minimum life insurance guarantee of Rs 50 lakh, clearance of the dues and timely payment, presence of doctors and healthcare workers and ambulance, were among the other points.

An insistence on negative COVID-19 certificate, no entry for outsiders could and division of work hours into two shifts of eight hours each and were some of the other points raised.

Earlier, the Producers’ Guild had thanked the CM for considering the similar requests.

Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild’s recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities.https://t.co/qTUvz1iKaM — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) May 25, 2020

Previously, the CM had stated that resumption of shooting in non-red zones and concessions for sets already set up could be set up

Meanwhile, a glimpse of shooting in the post-COVID era was what Akshay Kumar and director R Balki displayed they were shooting for an informational advertisement. Be it a disinfectant tunnel, wearing of face shields or the maintenance of social distancing, the pictures could depict what shootings would be later.

READ: Ekta Kapoor, Others Speak To CM Thackeray On Video Call; Details Of Meeting Revealed

READ: Ready Action Plan On Limited Resumption Of Film Shoots: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.