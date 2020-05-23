Ekta Kapoor, others speak to CM Thackeray on video call; details of meeting revealed

The need for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic has led to various activities going online. Since the start of the lockdown, visuals of musicians performing their songs via virtual concerts and people interacting with their close ones on video call have been common. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the coronavirus situation in various states by conducting meetings with the chief ministers via video conferencing.

In the most recent case, some of the producers and broadcasters of the film industry conducted a ‘positive’ meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray via a video call. Ekta Kapoor, JD Majethia of Khichdi fame, NP Singh of Sony TV, and other members were present.

Ekta Kapoor shared on social media that they expressed the concerns of the industry, and pointed out issues like job losses, viewers fatigue of reruns and the urge to start shooting again, while taking all precautions.

Ekta stated that the leader ‘quickly addressed’ all the issues and asked his team to initiate a committee and work out the possibilities to start work soon.

The interesting bit was how the meeting concluded. Ekta revealed that the leader asked everyone to be positive and hopeful, and cited a line of a song from the Amol Palekar film Chhoti Si Baat, that had the lines 'Aanewala pal jane wala hai.' She also stated that they ended with ‘hope, humour, empathy and positivity’.

Here's the post

CM Thackeray had recently urged the film industry to initiate an action plan for the resumption of film shoots. He had stated that the government could consider rent concessions for sets that are erected and the resumption of shooting in non-containment zones.

