'Reunited' Writes Riddhima Sahni, Sharing Rishi Kapoor's Pic With His Mother Krishna Raj

On Tuesday, Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle to share two black-and-white pictures of her father. One showed him dancing with his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor and another shows him with wife Neetu from their wedding festivities.

Riddhima on her grandmother's picture wrote, "Reunited with his most favourite person." The eldest member of the Kapoor family, Krishna Raj Kapoor, 87, passed away on October 1, suffering a cardiac arrest. Rishi Kapoor was in New York when he lost his mother.

In an interview with a leading daily, Rishi Kapoor shared how he couldn't say goodbye to his mother. He said that she was aware that Rishi had contracted a serious disease and he was just helpless. The actor had to be in New York for his treatment and his brother Randhir Kapoor advised him to stay there. Rishi confessed that he didn't have the stamina or the strength to return to India immediately.

Trishala Dutt and Maanayata console Sanjay Dutt who misses his dear friend Rishi Kapoor

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Neetu Kapoor shares picture of Rishi Kapoor with 'guardian angels' Nita and Mukesh Ambani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.