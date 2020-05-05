Neetu Kapoor Shares Picture Of Rishi Kapoor With 'guardian Angels' Nita And Mukesh Ambani

After the demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, his wife actor Neetu Kapoor has been sharing a few heartfelt messages on her social media account. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram and penned down an emotional post for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and the entire Ambani family. In the post, she not only thanked Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and their family, but also called them their guardian angels. Check out the emotional post shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram account.

Neetu Kapoor thanks Mukesh and Nita Ambani

In the post, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey

There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family." [sic]

Neetu Kapoor further added that she has been thinking of how to thank the Ambani family for all their support over the years. She wrote, "As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible."

Neetu Kapoor mentioned that the Ambani family has helped them immensely throughout their difficult times. She wrote, "From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured."

While thanking the family for their support, Neetu Singh wrote, "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor Family." [sic]

About Rishi Kapoor’s sad demise

Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on April 29 morning after complaining that he was not feeling well, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi. After Rishi Kapoor demise, his fans stated that Rishi Kapoor’s films and his charm will never be forgotten.

