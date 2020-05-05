Trishala Dutt And Maanayata Console Sanjay Dutt Who Misses His Dear Friend Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been deeply affected by the demise of Rishi Kapoor, as have many others from the fraternity. As soon as the news of the legendary actor passing away flared on the Internet, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram and shared a heartwarming note penned down by him for his beloved friend, Rishi Kapoor. And now, Dutt shared another picture with Rishi and son Ranbir Kapoor, once again expressing grief. Amid this, Sanjay's daughter Trishala Dutt consoled him.

Trishala Dutt consoles father Sanjay Dutt

Once again on Monday, the Panipat actor penned an emotional post in the fond memory of his 'elder brother'- Rishi Kapoor, who passed last week after battling leukemia. Sharing an adorable picture with Ranbir and the Bobby actor, Dutt's caption to the post read, "One thing that Chintu Sir taught me was to always do things with a smile on our face! It's going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can't believe he is gone."

Soon after this, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt dropped a comment on the post saying, "He will be deeply missed dad, I love you". Moreover, the Vaastav: The Reality actor's wife Maanayata Dutt also posted hearts on Sanjay Dutt's post.

Also Read | Trishala Dutt slams a user who questions Sanjay Dutt's parenting

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt posts throwback pic with mom, see Maanayata's comment here

Late superstar Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after battling leukemia for two years. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a night before his passing. Rishi Kapoor was cremated in the presence of his immediate family members and friends on Thursday evening and his ashes were immersed in the Banganga river in Mumbai on Sunday.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar & Madhuri Dixit Pay Tributes

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt misses mom Nargis on her death anniversary, Trishala Dutt & others react; See post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.