Has Rhea Chakraborty Changed Her WhatsApp Display Picture? Unseen Pic With Sushant Appears

One month after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has apparently changed her WhatsApp display picture. According to reports and images floating on social media, Rhea has changed her WhatsApp profile picture which now features a Sushant Singh Rajput.

With Rhea looking at the camera and Sushant smiling away looking at her, this unseen picture sure brings back the memories of their happy times together.

'You came running to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab...': Post by Rhea's friend surfaces

Rhea Chakraborty's 9-hour questioning in Bandra police station

Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police for around nine hours recently. Mumbai Police is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide. Snapped by the paparazzi in the afternoon, Rhea was seen coming out of the Bandra police station in Mumbai. Rhea was accompanied by her father. As she came out of the police station, she was surrounded by media persons for a quote, but she folded her hands to offer no comments.

Rhea Chakraborty disables comments section on Instagram after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in for the last rites. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others came in to pay their last respects.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident.

The actor's family recently made a statement and announced setting up of a foundation to honour Sushant Singh Rajput's memory. The statement read that Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial and all his memories will be collected there. Rajput's team also launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour that will collect his thoughts and keep him alive through the memories of his fans.

