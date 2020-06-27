Rhea Chakraborty Disables Comments Section On Instagram After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a big shock for the celebrity fraternity. It also ignited the ‘nepotism’ debate in Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's name popped out at several instances after the actor’s death.

Rhea Chakraborty disabled her Instagram’s comment section so as to avoid all kinds of comments she would receive by fans. Since the day Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, Rhea has not uploaded any picture on her Instagram handle. Though her Twitter account is still active, Rhea Chakraborty has not uploaded any picture there too.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, many Bollywood celebrities have limited their comment section on Instagram. This included Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar among others. Filmmaker Karan Johar has even unfollowed celebrities on Twitter after he was trolled for launching only star kids in the industry.

Rhea Chakraborty's 9-hour questioning in Bandra police station

Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police for around nine hours on Thursday. Mumbai Police is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide. Snapped by the paparazzi in the afternoon, Rhea was seen coming out of the Bandra police station in Mumbai. Rhea was accompanied by her father. As she came out of the police station, she was surrounded by media persons for a quote, but she folded her hands to offer no comments.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. A number of angles into his death are being probed. His last rites were performed at 4 pm on June 15, 2020 evening.

An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was released by his team. It says- "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

The police are investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. There were several people who were questioned by the police. This includes Sushant Singh Rajput's family, friends, and his house help. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death triggered two major debates — growing awareness about mental health and about the issue of nepotism in Bollywood.

