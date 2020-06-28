'You Came Running To Seek Counsel From Bhatt Saab...': Post By Rhea's Friend Surfaces

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, sending shockwaves in the film industry. While the Mumbai Police is still investigating the case and has recorded over 25 people's statements, debates and conversations around 'nepotism', 'depression/mental health' & 'industry pressure' are being intensively discussed.

A Facebook post from Suhrita Das' page went viral on Sunday — who according to her BIO works for Vishesh Films (film producing company owned by brothers, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt). In a post dated June 14, Suhrita wrote a message for Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and revealed that she used to seek 'counsel from Bhatt Saab' related to Sushant.

She wrote, "Dear Rhea,

When the world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence I stand by you firm and strong. Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together and going.... it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to. Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab or spoke to him on the phone I’ve seen your journey , your struggle. Cant forget the evening in Sushant’s terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that, that’s why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, “walk away or this will take you down under along with.”

You gave your everything and more, you did more much more than your bit woman.

Love you my Jalebi.

Stay strong."

Rhea Chakraborty spotted outside Farhan Akhtar's residence in Mumbai; see pictures

Rhea Chakraborty's 9-hour questioning in Bandra police station

Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police for around nine hours recently. Mumbai Police is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide. Snapped by the paparazzi in the afternoon, Rhea was seen coming out of the Bandra police station in Mumbai. Rhea was accompanied by her father. As she came out of the police station, she was surrounded by media persons for a quote, but she folded her hands to offer no comments.

'She started crying even today...': Sandip Ssingh reveals Ankita Lokhande's frame of mind

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.