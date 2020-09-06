Rhea Chakraborty 'ready For Arrest & Consequences if Loving Someone's A Crime': Her Lawyer

As Rhea Chakraborty left her residence to join the probe related to the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency summoned her on Sunday, her lawyer has issued a statement.

The statement released by Rhea Chakarborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde states that Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest, and calls the investigation in the Sushant death case as a 'Witch Hunt'. The statement said that she will face the consequences of her love, 'if loving someone is a crime.' The statement further said that Rhea is innocent and therefore she has not approached any court for anticipatory bail.

Here is the full statement by Rhea's lawyer

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED and NCB."

Showik Chakraborty has allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister Rhea, adding that he was in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources. Top sources have also told Republic Media Network that Showik met alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra and through him, he was introduced to Kaizan. Kaizan works as a PR executive in a restaurant, sources said, adding that he allegedly supplied drugs to friends through Showik contacts. Sources added that Showik, Basit, Zaid, Kaizan, Karan and Abbas were dealing with curated marijuana or bud, and the alleged drug dealers visited the Chakarbortys regularly.

NCB has so far arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra after registering case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Showik, Miranda in NCB's custody; Dipesh Sawant arrested

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have been sent to 4-day NCB custody. Alleged drug peddler Kaizan was also sent to 14 days of judicial custody, but was granted bail on a surety of Rs 10,000. Follwing the development, the NCB arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Dipesh Sawant, grilled him overnight, and will now produce him in court. Rhea is to be confronted with the statements of all those who have been grilled in custody by the NCB.

