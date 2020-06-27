'She Started Crying Even Today...': Sandip Ssingh Reveals Ankita Lokhande's Frame Of Mind

Quick links:
Producer Sandip Ssingh, an old common friend of Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a conversation with an entertainment portal spoke about former's relationship with 'Kedarnath' actor. Sandip revealed that Lokhande broke down when he called her today (Saturday). 'She was not just his girlfriend but took care of him like a mother,' Sandip told the portal.
Ssingh confessed that Lokhande could have been the only person to save Sushant from taking such a drastic step. Ankita did everything right from — getting ready as per his liking, cooking food of his choice, decorating the house the way he liked, and much more — only for Sushant's happiness. Sandip also shared that Lokhande at one point almost gave up her career to support Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that Ankita used to pray for his film's success even after their break-up.
What happened on June 14 and how did Ankita react? Revealing details about that unfortunate day, Ssingh said that he kept calling her, but Ankita didn't pick up calls but he rushed to see her right after the postmortem and got a hug from her which was nothing in comparison to what he has received in the last 10 years of their friendship.
Was Sushant planning on getting married to Rhea Chakraborthy? Sandip said he wasn't invited to any such wedding, and for him Sushant's last relationship was with Ankita. 'That is the only memory I want to live with for the rest of my life,' he concluded.
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
