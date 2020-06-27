'She Started Crying Even Today...': Sandip Ssingh Reveals Ankita Lokhande's Frame Of Mind

Producer Sandip Ssingh, an old common friend of Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a conversation with an entertainment portal spoke about former's relationship with 'Kedarnath' actor. Sandip revealed that Lokhande broke down when he called her today (Saturday). 'She was not just his girlfriend but took care of him like a mother,' Sandip told the portal.

Ssingh confessed that Lokhande could have been the only person to save Sushant from taking such a drastic step. Ankita did everything right from — getting ready as per his liking, cooking food of his choice, decorating the house the way he liked, and much more — only for Sushant's happiness. Sandip also shared that Lokhande at one point almost gave up her career to support Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that Ankita used to pray for his film's success even after their break-up.

What happened on June 14 and how did Ankita react? Revealing details about that unfortunate day, Ssingh said that he kept calling her, but Ankita didn't pick up calls but he rushed to see her right after the postmortem and got a hug from her which was nothing in comparison to what he has received in the last 10 years of their friendship.

Was Sushant planning on getting married to Rhea Chakraborthy? Sandip said he wasn't invited to any such wedding, and for him Sushant's last relationship was with Ankita. 'That is the only memory I want to live with for the rest of my life,' he concluded.

