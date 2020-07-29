Rhea Chakraborty Left Sushant A Week Before His Death, Took His Medical Files & More: FIR

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, who had been maintaining a stoic silence over the actor’s demise, has lodged an FIR accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the actor’s suicide. As per the FIR copy, among the various allegations is the claim that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to 'quit the movie business and wished to do organic farming in Coorg with his friend Mahesh Shetty'.

However, Rhea Chakraborty allegedly expressed her disappointment with Sushant Singh Rajput’s decision and coerced him by purportedly threatening to 'leak his medical bills to the media', stating him to be ‘mad’, as per the FIR. The FIR alleges that when Rhea realised that Sushant Singh Rajput won’t listen to her anymore, she left the actor’s house on June 8, 2020, taking away 'cash, jewelry, his laptop and credit cards, which included several of the actor’s several important documents and medical receipts'.

Sushant spoke to his sister about Rhea?

As per the FIR copy, Sushant Singh Rajput discussed the situation with his sister and was worried if 'Rhea Chakraborty will get him trapped in controversies'. Amid this fiasco, Sushant’s former manager, Disha Salian, who was allegedly recommended by Rhea Chakraborty, committed suicide and the actor got worried about the situation and had tried reaching Rhea on her phone, said the FIR. However, Rhea Chakraborty had already 'blocked Sushant’s number', when she left his house, the FIR added.

Sushant's family's FIR

The FIR was lodged in Rajiv Nagar Police station of Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Besides Rhea, five other people have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'. Rhea was interrogated by the Mumbai Police almost 20 days back for nearly 11 hours in the case. After Sushant Singh Rajput's family approached Bihar Police on Monday, the state has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor's death case. As per sources, the family is unhappy about the narrative of the star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case.

Sushant's Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14, by hanging. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after finding the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

