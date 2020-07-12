Rhea Chakraborty's Video Of Her 'fav Song' Shot At Sushant Singh Rajput's House Goes Viral

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his fans and friends have been sharing many fond memories they have of the late actor. Many fan accounts have also been digging up old videos and pictures of him and sharing them on social media. Among many such videos and pictures, Rhea Chakraborty's video of the song Don't Worry, Be Happy, which was reportedly shot at Sushant's house, has been doing rounds on the internet. Take a look at her video:

Rhea Chakraborty's video of Don't Worry goes viral

Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media to share the video. She can be seen lip-syncing to the song Don't Worry in the video that features Sushant Singh Rajput's house in the background. She wrote in her caption, "My fav song in the whole world, it’s been my caller tune for years now!

Every night we have some troubles when you worry you make it double!" [sic]

Rhea Chakraborty was called in for questioning regarding Rajput's death on June 20. According to reports, the actor revealed how she met Sushant in her statement to the police and also stated that he was struggling with his mental health but never told anyone about it. According to Chakraborty, the late actor often went to his farmhouse in Pune in order to isolate himself.

She reportedly revealed that Sushant was diagnosed with depression and had also started taking pills after he consulted a doctor. Rhea further revealed that Rajput stopped taking them in his last few days. She also told the police that the late actor told her to leave him alone and asked for some privacy. Chakraborty added that she left his residence on June 6 thinking he would be fine in a few days.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in for the last rites. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others came in to pay their last respects.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident.

The actor's family recently made a statement and announced setting up of a foundation to honour Sushant Singh Rajput's memory. The statement read that Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial and all his memories will be collected there. Rajput's team also launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour that will collect his thoughts and keep him alive through the memories of his fans.

