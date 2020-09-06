Rhea Chakraborty Decides On NCB's Options For Her Summons; Seeks Mumbai Police Protection

In a significant development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has on Sunday morning summoned Rhea Chakraborty in its drug cartel probe. The NCB team along Mumbai Police personnel arrived at Rhea's residence to serve the summons to accused number one in the Sushant's death case whose brother Showik has allegedly confessed to her involvement in relation to the drug cartel link as well.

As per sources, Rhea Chakraborty will arrive at the NCB office in her own car at 10:30 am. She asked for security from the Mumbai Police on her way to join the investigation. Her presence in the probe is a must and there will be no exceptions, an NCB official said. The time given to Rhea to appear before the NCB is 11 am. She will be grilled on her alleged role in the drug angle that has unfolded following Sushant's death, in which her brother Showik has already been arrested.

READ | NCB Gives Details Of Seizures From Raids At Rhea's Home, Reacts To 'deep-rooted' Nexus

Showik, Miranda in NCB's custody

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have been sent to 4-day custody. A Mumbai court has given the custody of both to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9. Alleged drug peddler Kaizan was also sent to 14 days of judicial custody, but was granted bail on a surety of Rs 10,000.

Showik Chakraborty has allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources.

READ | Sushant's Staff Dipesh Sawant Grilled Overnight; NCB Team Summons Rhea Chakraborty

NCB's probe in Sushant's case

NCB has so far arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra. NCB had registered a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), to probe into the drug angle of the case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed over relevant documents regarding the same.

READ | Sushant's Chat With Bank Manager Accessed; Suggests He Wanted Control Amid Rhea's Expenses

READ | Showik Chakraborty Names Sister Rhea In Confession To NCB Over ‘drugs Procurement’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.