Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: After Rhea Chakraborty, Police Summon Her Brother?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left his fans and film fraternity devastated. The actor’s death stirred talks about mental health and there is an ongoing investigation on his suicide case. Recently, it was reported that the police has summoned Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty.

Police summons Showik Chakraborty: Reports

Rhea Chakraborty is rumoured to be Sushant’s ex-girlfriend and was earlier called in for interrogation. Recently, there have been reports in media that the police have now summoned Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty. He is expected to record his statement very soon.

There have also been speculations that Showik had been Sushant’s business partner in an artificial intelligence firm called Vividrage Rhealityx. Reports suggest that the firm was jointly launched by Rhea in the year 2019. Moreover, there have been reports suggesting that Sushant Singh Rajput had invested in the joint venture solely.

According to reports in a media portal, the police have been conducting a thorough investigation. Reportedly, the police have interrogated around 27 people.

The acting career of Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor was 34 years of age and was from Patna, Bihar. The actor has been featured in many movies in the Bollywood industry. Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career from a television drama series, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After that, he was seen in a couple of reality shows, and later he was the male lead in Balaji telefilms’ Pavitra Rishta.

Post Pavitra Rishta, he went to make his Bollywood debut with the film, Kai Po Che! The film was a success and he won the award for the Best Male Debut that year for the film. In this movie, he had shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Sushant Singh Rajput is remembered for numerous films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among several others. He was last seen in theatres in Chhichore, a multicast film, in which Sushant was the male lead.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen in Drive, which was released directly on Netflix. Sushant shared the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez in this movie. The movie released in the year 2019 and received mixed reviews. According to a media portal, the actor had an upcoming film release, Dil Bechara. The movie is based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant Singh Rajput was cast opposite Sanjana Sanghi in this film.

