Taapsee Pannu Celebrates Rhea Chakraborty's Bail; Told 'jailed For Drugs Not Sushant Case'

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drug-related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Reacting to this, actor Taapsee Pannu has prayed that Rhea Chakraborty does not become "bitter" towards the life she has ahead of her.

'Life is unfair but at least...'

Taking to Twitter, Taapsee Pannu said, hope Rhea's time in jail "has sufficed the egos" of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant "fulfilled their personal/professional agendas". "Life is unfair but at least it is not over as yet"

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote: 'Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY'

This celebration of Rhea's bail appears to ignore that it's hardly a clean chit and comes with many conditions, even as the CBI's phase 2 in the Sushant death probe is set to begin with the team returning to Mumbai. Summons have been sent to an eyewitness who claims to have seen Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput meeting on June 13, a day before his death. Also, a bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Rajput's aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda but rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case. The court also rejected the bail plea of alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar.

Bail is not a Clean chit Dear @taapsee, You should support the clean bollywood , waise what your opinion on Shaheen Bagh Protest on roads....hope you not seen the SC Judgement. — CA Sumit Gupta (@007sg) October 7, 2020

FYI

She was in Jail for #DRUGS not for #SSR #SSRcase is still in Progress if you really concern about her just pray that her name wouldnt comes up in #ShushantSinghRajput case as well ðŸ˜Š — Shubham Tomar Aadi (@Shubhamtomaradi) October 7, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its drugs probe related to the case of Rajput's death. The other accused were also arrested by the NCB during the course of its probe into the case. Rhea and her brother had approached the HC after their bail pleas were rejected by a special NDPS court in Mumbai last month. Following extensive hearings last week, the HC had closed all arguments and reserved its verdict on the pleas.

READ | When Taapsee Pannu said she had to make 'forced backdoor entry' in 2015 film 'Baby'

READ | Taapsee Pannu bids adieu to her mystery project 'Anabelle'; see picture

A special NDPS court in Mumbai on Tuesday had extended the judicial remand of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others till October 20. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the drug angle into the late actor's death has arrested at least 20 people so far and has summoned various Bollywood celebrities.

Last month, the Narcotic Control Bureau while opposing bail pleas filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others in the Bollywood drug case told the Bombay High Court that all persons arrested till now are connected to each other and it is a syndicate. "All persons arrested till now, are connected with each other and it is a syndicate. There was a regular link and purchasing. Therefore, the court will have to consider the case as a whole, not one accused from another," the NCB said in the court.

READ | Gandhi Jayanti: Kajol, Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra & others pay homage to Bapu

READ | 'Judwaa 2’: Varun Dhawan & Taapsee Pannu get nostalgic as the film clocks 3 years

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.