Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Fires 'not Justice For Sushant' Remark As Bihar DGP Gets VRS

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday took voluntary retirement from service, triggering speculations that the officer would contest the coming state Assembly polls. Soon after, actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a statement saying, this is not justice for Sushant Singh Rajput but 'justice for Gupteshwar Pandey'.

'This is justice for Gupteshwar Pandey'

"The Request for VRS by DGP Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey and Granting VRS by Bihar Government and Union Government in 24 hrs is as fast as Bihar Government Transfer of FIR against Rhea to CBI and acceptance of it by Union Govt. This is not justice for SSR but Justice for Gupteshwar Pandey," Maneshinde said.

Earlier this month, Bihar DGP had termed Rhea's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as a big win for Bihar. Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was involved in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in Mumbai. Pandey had alleged that Mumbai Police was not fair in investigating the late actor's death. He had recently been in the headlines for his stout defence of the Nitish Kumar administration when it was under attack from the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra over Bihar Police's probe into the death of Rajput.

Bihar Police and Mumbai Police were engaged in a tug of war for an investigation into Rajput's death. An FIR was registered in Patna based on the complaint of Rajput's father KK Singh against Chakraborty and others in several sections including abetment to suicide. Later, the matter reached the Supreme Court which asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, both arrested by the NCB which is probing drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, on Tuesday filed an application in the Bombay High Court seeking bail. Their lawyer Satish Maneshinde said the plea will come up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 9. Her bail plea was rejected at that time by a special NDPS court in Mumbai and she was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The special court on Tuesday extended her judicial custody till October 6.

