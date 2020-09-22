Payal Ghosh Files Complaint Against Anurag Kashyap At Mumbai's Versova Police Station

Actor Payal Ghosh on Tuesday officially filed a written complaint against director Anurag Kashyap under section 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC, Ghosh’s Advocate Nitin Satpute informed Republic TV.

The statement by Ghosh's lawyer reads, "A written complaint has been lodged for the offense rape, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman U/S 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC and Now the victim's statement is being recorded at the police station."

Payal Ghosh claimed that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her around 2014-15. She tagged the PM Modi seeking action and protection amid possible ‘harm’ to her. The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, also claimed that Kashyap claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, and named Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi & others.

Ghosh had accused Kashyap of sexual harassment on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, she claimed, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."

Post the allegations, Kashyap had responded on Twitter denying the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he had said. After terming it as ‘lies’ in a tweet, Anurag Kashyap issued a statement from his lawyer about he being ‘pained’ and that he intends to pursue his rights and remedies in law as advised. Ghosh on the other hand is set to register a formal complaint with the National Commission for Women.

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

