Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Issues Statement After Court Rejects Bail; Signals Next Move

After reserving its verdict on Thursday, a Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail application of Rhea and Showik Chakraborty. Issuing his first response to the development, Rhea's lawyer Advocate Satish Maneshinde announced that they were waiting to get a copy of the Court's order, following which they would chalk out their course of action. He also hinted at the possibility of approaching the Bombay High Court, challenging the Sessions Court's order.

"Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the High Court," said Satish Maneshinde.

Rhea & other's bail plea rejected

Apart from Rhea, those whose bail plea has been rejected by Special judge GB Gurao of the special court are Sushant's ex house manager Samuel Miranda, his staff Dipesh Sawant, alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Basit. Rhea, Showik and others are currently lodged in Byculla jail.

Meanwhile, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer has told the media that they will move the Bombay High Court to challenge the bail rejection order by the Sessions Court. He has also stated that the Sessions Court has not provided any reason to reject the bail plea, however, the full order is awaited.

Rhea was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after her arrest on Tuesday, her brother Showik was in Narcotics Control Bureau remand since September 4. They are also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea's bail petition in Sessions Court

According to the NCB, Rhea - who is charged under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 - was confronted with co-accused Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. She allegedly revealed her involvement in the procurement of drugs and financial transactions.

However, in the bail plea filed in the Sessions Court, it was argued that Rhea is innocent and has been falsely implicated in this case. Her counsels contended that the offence was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. Claiming that Section 27A of the NDPS Act was applied without evidence, they disputed the charge that Rhea had financed the illicit traffic of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. Moreover, the advocates claimed that there is no allegation of their client procuring or financing any drug outside of the period during which she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput.

The petition alleged that she was interrogated on September 6, 7 and 8 in the absence of any female constable of officer, which it observed was in violation of a Supreme Court directive. Revealing that the accused apprehends a serious risk to her life in prison, Rhea's counsels has assured the court that she was willing to cooperate with the investigative agency.

