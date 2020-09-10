BJP Questions Mumbai Police's Alacrity In Filing FIR On Rhea's Complaint, Accuses MVA Govt

On Thursday, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar accused the Maharashtra government of putting pressure on the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. To buttress his point, Shelar highlighted that the police did not convert the inquest inquiry into an FIR after nearly two months of Sushant Singh Rajput's case. On the other hand, he contended that an FIR against Sushant's family members filed on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint in two hours' time aroused suspicion. He lamented that the police neither recorded statements nor conducted an inquiry before registering an FIR based on Rhea's statement a few hours before her arrest.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar remarked, "Despite 56 days elapsing since the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput and after recording the statements of 50 people, the Mumbai Police was not able to convert the inquest inquiry into an FIR. But an FIR was registered against Sushant Singh’s family members on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint before her arrest. Neither any statements were recorded nor was any inquiry done. On one hand, there is no action after 65 days and on the other hand, an FIR is filed in 2 hours on the basis of Rhea Chakraborty’s statement. Is there political pressure on the Mumbai Police from some people in power? Our demand is that the MVA should answer how an FIR is filed under the pressure of the gang of drug, pub and party in the state government."

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR. Additionally, the ED has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with this case.

After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Currently, multiple individuals including Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda and helper Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB. On Friday, the Sessions Court will pronounce the order on the bail petitions filed by Rhea and Showik, who have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

