Rhea Chakraborty's Team Likely To Move Bombay HC After Rejection Of Bail In Sessions Court

Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is most likely to move the Bombay High Court as her bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court on Friday. Apart from Rhea, bail plea of others who were arrested in connection to the drug nexus including her brother Showik, was also rejected and all arrested are lodged in Byculla jail. Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde stated that they will access the order copy of the Mumbai sessions court and accordingly apply for bail in the High Court.

"Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the High Court," said Satish Maneshinde.

Besides Rhea and Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant, alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Basit have also been arrested and are in Byculla Jail after having their bail pleas rejected.

Dipesh Sawant's lawyer while speaking with media said he will move the Bombay High Court for his client's bail and said that the sessions court has not given any reason to dismiss the plea, however, he said he is awaiting the order copy.

Judicial custody for 14 days

Rhea was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after her arrest on Tuesday, her brother Showik was in Narcotics Control Bureau remand since September 4. They are also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB has charged Rhea under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 after confronting her with her brother and co-accused Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant. During the course of the interrogation, sources said, she revealed that she procured drugs but alleged that she did it for Sushant Singh.

Rhea in her bail plea claimed innocence and stated that she has been falsely implicated. Her counsels contended that the offence was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. The bail plea alleged that she was interrogated from September 6 to 8 in the absence of any female constable or officer, calling it a violation of a Supreme Court directive. Advocate Maneshinde has said they will move the Bombay High Court after receiving the order copy of bail plea rejection by the sessions court.

