'RHTDM' Fame Dia Mirza Feels Overwhelmed To See Her Son Avyaan Celebrating His 1st Diwali

As Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein fame Dia Mirza recently welcomed her son, she opened up how she was grateful to be celebrating their first Diwali with their son.

Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021 and welcomed a baby boy in May this year and named him Avyaan Azaad.

Dia Mirza speaks about her first Diwali with her son Avyaan Azaad

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Dia Mirza recently talked about how it was overwhelming to see Avyaan celebrate his first Diwali after all the challenges he had to overcome this year and added that he was truly a little champ. She further stated how it had been so enriching to see him deal with everything that came his way with a big smile and such a pure, joyful spirit. As the actor had to face various health challenges while she was having Avyaan, she shared gratitude for the timely medical care and a restful recuperation process for her and her baby.

Speaking about the same, she hoped that as adults, one could go back to this state of utter innocence and trust in the universe and mentioned how she and her husband, Vaibhav were truly grateful to be able to celebrate their very first Diwali with Avyaan. As all the fans of Dia Mirza are aware that she is a true environmentalist, she stated that all her festivities will be sustainable, green and mindful of the environment. She also shared her desire of continuing this tradition with her son, too. Adding to it, she revealed that she wanted to raise her son on a planet that was healthy and not choking on waste and toxins. Dia Mirza further mentioned that she wanted to make sure that every choice of her was for the future of the planet and for her son, be it switching to a plant-based diet, saving energy, or not bursting crackers.

Dia Mirza was last seen in the movie Thappad in which she essayed the role of Shivani Fonseca. The movie was directed by Anubhav Sinha and received positive to mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics. She was also seen in a cameo role in the 2021 Telugu-language action thriller film, Wild Dog, written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial