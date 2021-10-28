Dia Mirza Congratulates 'RHTDM' Co-star R Madhavan As His Son Wins 7 Medals In Swimming

Actor R Madhavan has been receiving immense love and blessings from people after news of his son Vedaant winning seven medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021 started surfacing online. From his fans to his friends from the industry who have been pouring in their love, the actor received the heartiest congratulations from none other than his Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein co-actor, Dia Mirza. The actor shared the screenshot of the news on her Instagram story while congratulating the father-son duo on the victory.



Dia also poured in her heart for the great news and wrote, “Congratulations Vedaant, R Madhavan”, with a white heart emoticon. Apart from Dia, music composer, Ghibran congratulated the father-son duo on Twitter. Sharing a picture of Madhavan and Vedaant, he tweeted, “This phrase is so true - Like Father, Like Son! Congratulation #VedaantMadhavan for winning 7 medals in the Jr. National Swimming Championships! @ActorMadhavan congratulations to you too.” Madhavan replied, “Thank you so very much brother. God’s grace.”

For the unversed, the youngster represented Maharashtra in the junior national aquatic championship in Bengaluru. As per a report by The Athletic, he won four silver and three bronze medals held at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre. However, this is not the first time that Vedaant has achieved such an honour. He has shown his athletic capabilities in numerous competitions before and made his parents proud. While Vedaant won his recent medals for his state, he has also represented India in the past and emerged victoriously.

Among the first major honours for Vedaant was when he won a medal for the nation at an international swim meet in Thailand. The 16-year-old then won his first official medal representing India, as he brought a Silver medal at the Asian Age Games in September 2019. In January 2020, Vedaant Madhavan participated in The Asian Age Group Swimming Competition as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games and emerged victorious there too. In August this year, Vedaant turned 16 and Madhavan shared how proud he was of his son.



IMAGE: Instagram/DiaMirzaofficial/ActorMaddy