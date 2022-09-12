Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal To Get Married In October, Star-studded Reception To Follow: Report

There have been a lot of speculations about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's impending nuptials, with the latest reports suggesting that the couple will finally tie the knot in October 2022. Richa and Ali's wedding has been delayed for almost 2.5 years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the wedding festivities will now commence across Delhi and Mumbai in September end and October.

Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal to reportedly get married in October

According to Pinkvilla sources, the pre-wedding festivities will commence at the Delhi Gymkhana on September 30 and will continue for three days. Mehendi and Sangeet will happen on October 1, while the couple will also throw a wedding party for their extended family and friends on October 2.

Following the Delhi festivities, the couple will move to Mumbai for the remaining ceremonies. They'll tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 6 at a rented bungalow. This is to be followed by a grand reception on October 7 at a hotel in South Mumbai for their film industry friends.

Richa Chadha on her marriage plans with Ali Fazal

In a conversation with Mashable India earlier this year, Richa spoke about their wedding plans and how they got cancelled due to COVID-19 multiple times. “Whenever we think of getting married, a new (COVID-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad," she mentioned.

She also quipped that they'll have to resort to court marriage, adding that people who met before them have also gotten married. We want to do it this year, we will make time, kuch na kuch karlenge (we will do something)."

Image: Instagram/@THERICHACHADHA