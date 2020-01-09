Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Adorable Pictures From Recent Vacation

After working together in the popular comedy film, ‘Fukrey’, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s love story blossomed and ever since the couple has been painting the town red. From sharing loving pictures on social media to accompanying each other at social events, the couple's insta post have been a treat to the sore eyes.

The couple is very busy in their respective careers which gives them barely any time to spend with each other. But, they make sure to take time off work and fly away together to spend quality time.

Richa and Ali spent their New Year in the most peaceful way, away from home, together with some friends. Read ahead to know more-

Richa and Ali fly away for New Years

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal spent their New Year in an extremely peaceful and fun way. The two flew away to Goa with some friends. Take a look at their pictures-

