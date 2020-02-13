Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Have A Monsoon Wedding In June? Here's What We Know

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been seeing each other from the past five years and reportedly are all set to take their relationship to the next level. As per reports, the lovebirds are planning on tying the knot, and are set off a monsoon wedding. A source informed a leading media publication that as of now Mumbai and Delhi have been finalised as venues for functions, but the destination will only be finalised after the date is set.

Richa and Ali Fazal to tie the knot?

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey and within two years of the film, they had started seeing each other. And, although they remained tight-lipped about their romance, tongues went wagging when Richa accompanied Ali to the premiere of his Hollywood film, Victoria and Abdul.

In a previous interview, when Richa was asked about marrying Ali, she stated that they do not have time for marriage right now and that even if they were really talking about it then she would not have dates. She also revealed that she will be shooting a film in June. Further explaining that she and Ali are 'waiting and chilling at the moment, and are in a happy space', she emphasised that their relationship is a great creative partnership and no one that sees them together feels like it’s a mismatch.

Divulging in detail, the Panga actress stated that 'it’s a miracle' as it is rare to find like-minded people who share certain core values and have similar interests like poetry, music, films, and literature. She also said that Ali Fazal is very progressive and liberal which she believes is very rare to find in the film industry.

