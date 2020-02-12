Richa Chadha's Films Which Have Received High Ratings On IMDb

Richa Chadha is a celebrated actor in the Hindi film industry. Her work in various films has been recognized by the fans and critics alike. She has received a number of awards for her work in multiple films including Stardust, Filmfare, and Screen Award. Have a look at a few of Richa Chadha’s films which have high IMDb ratings.

Richa Chadha movies with a high rating

1. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a comedy-drama film which released in the year 2008. The story revolves around a burglar and his creative ways of robbing effortlessly. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee who also contributed to the script of the film. The film stars Richa Chadha in the shoes of the character Dolly. It also stars talented actors like Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, and Neetu Chandra amongst others. The film was loved by the critics and has an IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10.

2. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Gangs of Wasseypur is an action drama film released in the year 2012. The film revolves around a clash between two goons, Sultan and Shahid Khan, of Wasseypur. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap who also had a huge role to play in the making of the script.

Richa Chadha plays the role of Nagma Khatoon, who is the wife of Sardar Khan in this film. Gangs of Wasseypur also stars actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tigmanshu Dhulia in pivotal roles. The film has a huge fan following amongst the masses and has an IMDb rating of 8.2 on 10.

3. Masaan (2015)

Masaan is a drama film released in the year 2015. The film features two stories and how the two main characters from each of the stories meet at the end. The film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

Richa Chadha plays the role of Devi Pathak who is caught up in a conflict between love and society. Her character is emotionally heavy and has been well-portrayed. The film also stars actors Sanjay Mishra, Vicky Kaushal, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Masaan is loved for the story and cinematic excellence. It has an IMDb rating of 8.1 on 10.

4. Section 375 (2019)

Section 375 is a courtroom drama which released in the year 2019. The film revolves around a high-profile rape case and its presentation in the court. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl, who also contributed to the story of the film. Section 375 stars Richa Chadha as the victim's advocate, Hiral Gandhi. It also stars actors like Akshaye Khanna, Rahul Bhat, and Meera Chopra in pivotal roles. Section 375 is loved for its story and has an IMDb rating of 8.2 on 10.

