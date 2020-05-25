Richa Chadha Loves Spending Time With Cats, These Videos Are Proof

Richa Chadha kickstarted her journey in Bollywood with several supporting roles in movies. Her major breakthrough was in Anurag Kashyap's cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur, that got released in the year 2012. Her bold performance in the movie bagged her several awards accolades. The actor made her debut in the lead with Masaan. Some of the most memorable movies of Richa Chadha are Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti, Fukrey Returns, Sarbjit, Words with Gods, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1, Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2, and many more.

Apart from her outstanding acting skills, she is also an avid social media user. The actor keeps her fans updated on her daily activities and also impresses the viewers with her sartorial choices. Scrolling through her Instagram, she also loves spending time with her cat. Fans find the photos and videos of her and her cat to be simply adorable and enjoying watching the post shared by the Gangs of Wasseypur star. With all that said now, here are some of Richa Chadha's videos that prove the same:

Richa Chadha's cat videos

Richa Chadha, time and again, takes it to Instagram to share memorable moments spent with her pet cat. Chadha, who has her pet cat named Kamli, often gives a glimpse into the life of her pet. Her pet can be seen playing with what appears to be a small marble. The actor accompanied the post with a caption, ''Current mood''.

Richa Chadha celebrated her Christmas 2019 very uniquely. The actor shared a video of her cats celebrating Christmas and the video features all the things Richa organised for the kitty party. She accompanied the video with a caption, ''Crashed a kitty party. Merry Christmas! 🎄❤️🐱''. Have a look at the video shared by Richa Chadha:

Richa Chadha has time and again posted pictures and videos of her cat and she often seems to be spending time with them. The post she shares about her cats also grabs massive attention and a massive number of likes. In the post shared below by Richa Chadha includes a video with a series of photos. The post showcases some of the best moments of Richa Chadha with her cat. The cat seems to be posing differently in each photo of the video shared by Richa Chadha. Check out the post shared by Richa Chadha:

