Kareena Kapoor Khan To Shahid Kapoor: Top Instagram Posts Of Bollywood Celebs This Week

Many Bollywood celebrities are avid social media users and they often update their fans about their daily activities. From sharing film posters, promotions to some fashion photographers, celebrities enjoy Instagram to the fullest. The week brought a lot of exciting things for many Bollywood fans. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor, here are some of the top Instagram posts of Bollywood this week:

This week's top Instagram posts of Bollywood celebs

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a bunch of selfies and even revealed the face mask that she is wearing. From the picture shared, fans got to see the face mask she applied to her face. The actor even swears to use homemade essentials and masks to pamper one's skin. Check out the montage of selfies shared by the actor below.

Shahid Kapoor has been spending quality time with his family amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor, in the middle of the week, shared his physique on Instagram. The actor can be seen posing shirtless standing in front of a mirror. He did not add any captions. Fans soon started showering with love for the actor's physique.

Ranveer Singh shared a photoshopped picture and fans have been going gaga over the post. The photoshopped picture features Ranveer Singh posing with a Tiger. It is actually the picture of Joe Exotic, a popular American zookeeper that has been photoshopped. Check out the post shared by the Gully Boy actor:

Kajol, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been spending some quality time with kids and husband Ajay Devgn. The actor shared a candid picture of herself in an oversized shirt and accompanied the picture with a hilarious caption. She captioned, ''When Sunday and Monday are just the same...'' Fans found the post shared by Kajol extremely hilarious and showered their love on the post that she shared. Check out the post below:

Pooja Hegde got a hair transformation at home itself during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor took to her Instagram and flaunted her very new haircut. She was happy-faced in the new haircut and flaunted her new curls. The actor can be seen sporting a blue t-shirt and glowing skin and that left the fans gushing over the picture. Fans were all hearts for the new hairstyle that the actor flaunted. She accompanied the picture with the caption, ''This quarantine, getting rid of all the old and drab...starting with my hair..'' Have a look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram post of her hair makeover:

