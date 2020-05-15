Ustad Amjad Ali Khan And Sons Collaborate With Grammy Winner Sharon Isbin On An Album

Legendary maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangaash will be collaborating with multiple Grammy Award-winning guitarist Sharon Isbin. The new album will give viewers a unique teaming of two classical music instruments strumming together. The album, "String For Peace", is scheduled to release on the 22nd of May on the ZOHO label (ZM 202004). Viewers can also pre-order CDs and digital copies from now on Amazon or other retailers.

Strings For Peace is a perfect blend of various classics. Viewers will get to listen to a melodious eclectic east-west fusion of sarod and classical guitar. Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Sharon Isbin have been contemplating about the east-west fashion and finally, their fusion will come to fruition. The album will contain four tracks and cover various ragas composed by Amjad Ali Khan.

The album covering a wide range of ragas will receive a world premiere with guitar and sarod settings by The Moon- Behag, Love Avalanche- Mishra Bhairav, Romancing Earth- Pilu, and Sacred Evening-Yaman. On the completion of Strings for Peace, Amjad Ali Khan spoke about how each artist share their own traditions and find a balance in ragas and medieval modes.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's son Amaan Ali Bangash shared how honoured they feel for teaming with Sharon. He even appreciated her creativity and ensured the viewers that the intricacy and rhythm will be felt when viewers will listen to the album. Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's other son Ayaan Ali Bangash also shared how relevant the album is, especially during the pandemic crises.

Ayaan Ali Bangash revealed the duration of the time they have been working with Sharon Isbin and that left viewers in shock. He shared they have been working with Isbin for one year with aims to create an east-west classical amalgamation.

Sharon Isbin is known for practising Transcendental Meditation since her teens and also has a love for classical Indian music. Her collaboration with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and sons will stand out from the rest for its transcended notes. Isbin shared that it took a while to find the right partners to team up that would lead to an extraordinary blend. She expressed her pleasure to work with the legendary maestro and also shared how Strings For Peace will mark the fusion of rhythms of sarod and guitar

