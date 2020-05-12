Richa Chadha Feels Gardening Can Be Therapeutic In Stressful Times

With the Coronavirus lockdown and quarantine rules in effect, people are confined to their homes and are stuck trying to find new hobbies or are brushing up their existing ones. It seems that actor Richa Chadha has taken up gardening amid this lockdown. The actor has created a compact kitchen garden over the years where she grows organic produce.

Richa Chadha has her own compact kitchen garden

Ever since the lockdown was announced, the actor took up gardening with an even greater interest. Chadha feels that an activity like gardening can prove to be therapeutic in a stressful time like this. In an interview with a leading portal, she revealed that she is a certified hippie and is in love with nature.

Adding that people are now living the lockdown life with no gardeners, Richa Chadha revealed that she has always wanted to learn more about gardening. She shared that she has now become better at growing some of her own food. The Fukrey actor expressed the desire of wanting to invest in several technological upgrades like hydroponic gardens and vertical gardens when things get back to normal.

Richa Chadha revealed that for now, alfalfa sprouts, aloe vera, spring onions, green chillies, lemons, guavas, and pomegranate are growing in her kitchen garden. She added that she also has herbs like coriander, lemongrass, tulsi, mint, curry leaves. The actor revealed she has pretty flowering plants too in addition to all of that.

The actor earlier said that she has been doing a lot of creative stuff amid the lockdown. Richa Chadha is working on her cooking, developing a new script, and dancing. The actor took to her social media on Monday and shared a video of her practising belly dancing.

Sharing an interesting story in the caption, she wrote, "Dance warm-up. Today in an interview I got asked why people don’t know that I am a trained Kathak dancer, or why I don’t dance in many films...My response to that was I am learning a new art form to satisfy my creative urges... with no goal in mind... One must just learn without expectations... without thinking about how that learning could come in handy in a film, or at a family gathering, or anything for that matter... Who knows? Looking at a beautiful painting could make me a better actor, reading amazing poetry and literature could make me a better actor, learning how to sing has definitely made me a better actor... it’s nice to do things just for the sake of experience! After all, what is life if not a series of experiences? Inspiration can come from anywhere! #lifelessons #RichaChadha #tribalFusion #dance #bellydance #learning #lockdown #Quarantine #actorslife".

