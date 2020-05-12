Richa Chadha Shares Video Learning Belly Dance: 'What's Life But A Series Of Experiences?'

Richa Chadha has been entertaining fans with her daily house chores and activities amid lockdown. Be it Richa acing at making a dish successfully or burning some cooking spoons, the actor has been updating her fans with everything. Recently, she shared a video where she was seen doing a dance warm-up. However, the interesting thing about the whole video was Richa’s idea behind learning something new.

Richa Chadha shared a video of her practising belly dancing. The actor was standing by facing her back to the camera and could be seen trying some belly moves that can be visible in the mirror. She is seen wearing a bralette and grey coloured shorts. Richa Chadha also shared a beautiful idea behind learning something and taking inspiration from everything around you.

She wrote, “Today in an interview I got asked why people don’t know that I am a trained Kathak dancer, or why I don’t dance in many films...My response to that was I am learning a new art form to satisfy my creative urges... with no goal in mind... One must just learn without expectations... without thinking about how that learning could come in handy in a film, or at a family gathering, or anything for that matter... Who knows? Looking at a beautiful painting could make me a better actor, reading amazing poetry and literature could make me a better actor, learning how to sing has definitely made me a better actor... it’s nice to do things just for the sake of experience! After all, what is life if not a series of experiences? Inspiration can come from anywhere!”

Earlier, Richa Chadha shared a meme in which a scene from her movie Fukrey is seen where Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chadha comes out of jail for the first time. In the meme, there was also a graphic imprinted that said, “stepping out after lockdown be like”. The actor captioned the post as “😂 “Lockdown life” is just life for my Bholi !”. In the recent past, she also talked about how trolls bothered her and how her mother helped her to cope with it. The actor shared the thought on the occasion of Mother's Day.

