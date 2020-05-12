Richa Chadha Says Talking About Donations In Crores And Lakhs Is “obnoxious”

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, etc have lent a helping hand to those in need. Actor Richa Chadha recently donated 600 kgs of foodgrains to a nearby Gurudwara. While talking about the same, she added that boasting about the amount of money one has donated is toxic.

Richa Chadha donates 600kgs of foodgrains

A few weeks ago, in a post on social media, Richa Chadha had asked her followers if anyone could help her connect with a wholesale ration dealer. This helped her to get almost 600kgs of wheat flour, rice, pulses, etc. Richa Chadha recently donated this ration to a local Gurudwara near her house which was feeding hundreds of people daily.

While talking about the same, Richa Chadha said that one will never find her publicising the amount of donation that she has given. However, this time around she made an exception since the donation was in kind and not a monetary one. Richa Chadha added that she felt it was only fair to post about it as it was social media that helped her to get the ration.

Richa Chadha said that if her posts inspire people to do something kind then there is no harm. However, she went on to add that mentioning the amount of money that one has donated gets “a little obnoxious”. Such kind of talks also puts people off, she added.

Richa Chadha also mentioned how she wants to donate this same at least once in every week. She also added how social media is essential as it helped her to connect with someone. She was able to then contact a wholesale dealer for bulk foodgrains at a time when more than 10kgs would make one a “hoarder”.

