Richa Chadha To Take Legal Action On Payal Ghosh For Dragging Her In Anurag Kashyap Case

Richa Chadha on Monday said she has initiated "appropriate" legal action after her name was dragged in a "defamatory" manner by actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Chadha took to Twitter to share her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar's statement which states, "No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations."

"Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest." The statement further read that the "Fukrey" star condemns her name being "unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner" into controversies and allegations raised by "third parties." "Though our client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected," the statement read.

When a Twitter user criticized the actor for speaking against casting couch in the past and now siding with Kashyap, Chadha called her out for being agenda-driven.

- Attempt to rape is a serious allegation.She should have gone to the cops.

-You think feminism is women dragging your name in an obscene,unnecessary way in their personal battles?So I can make cheap allegations about you on TV?

- Your agenda has blinded you towards truth.Shame https://t.co/GZnbLKhFxA — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 21, 2020

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault

Payal Ghosh claimed that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her around 2014-15. She tagged the PM Modi seeking action and protection amid possible ‘harm’ to her. After terming it as ‘lies’ in a tweet, Anurag Kashyap issued a statement from his lawyer about he being ‘pained’ and that he intends to pursue his rights and remedies in law as advised. Ghosh on the other hand, is set to register a police complaint and also another former complaint with the National Commission for Women.

The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, also claimed that Kashyap claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, including Chadha.

Payal Ghosh slams 'politics' over allegations on Anurag Kashyap; raises 'smash patriarchy'

Kalki Koechlin backs Anurag Kashyap versus Payal Ghosh; pens 'love from an ex wife' letter

(with PTI inputs)

