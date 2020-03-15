Richa Chadha Is Appalled At ‘gaumutra Party’ To Prevent Coronavirus; Watch Video

In a bizarre event called 'Gaumutra Party' was held on Saturday by Swami Chakrapani, who claims to be president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. People lined up for their share of the "miracle liquid" being poured from kettles into 'kulhads', believing that it will protect them from Coronavirus or cure them in case they have already been infected. It was not medicine or herbal concoction being served in the clay cups but "cow urine".

On Saturday later in the day, Richa Chadha was shocked to see a man distributing cow urine to people. She couldn't believe and wrote, 'No No No, What, Really?' [sic]

No no no no NOOOOO! What. No. Really ? https://t.co/4Ecp9q72mD — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 14, 2020

Next Stage of Covid-19 is Cowid-2020. pic.twitter.com/Af9SiyHOex — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) March 14, 2020

The event began with a 'yagna' and prayers to the cow and the virus itself, asking it to leave peacefully and not kill any more people. A large poster in the backdrop depicted an avatar of Hindu god Narsingh as Coronavirus.

Rajesh Sharma, a volunteer at the event, vouched for its "miraculous" properties while offering the drink to others around him. "You have just one glass today and by tomorrow morning you will know the difference. Gaumutra can cure all diseases, I can give it to you in writing," Sharma claimed.

Assam BJP legislator insists Cow urine & dung can cure Coronavirus, 'just like Cancer'

Swami Chakrapani's bizarre claims

While medical practitioners across the world have said there is no cure as such for the virus, Chakrapani claimed that cow urine is the "only cure" for COVID-19 and requested global leaders to consume the "miracle liquid" and lead by example in the fight against the contagious viral disease.

Swami Chakrapani claimed that Coronavirus is an "avatar" that has come to punish those who eat non-vegetarian food. Asking for forgiveness from the virus on behalf of meat eaters, he pledged that Indians will never eat meat again.

"Coronavirus has come because of the people who kill and eat animals. When you kill an animal, it creates a sort of energy that causes destruction in that place. This is the reason why it is spreading in the entire world," he claimed.

His comments came even as the central government has asked people not to pay attention to false rumours that the novel Coronavirus was spreading through non-vegetarian food like eggs, chicken, mutton and seafood.

Union Fisheries, Dairying and Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh told reporters on March 6 the World Organisation for Animal Health as well as Indian food safety regulator FSSAI have said there was no scientific evidence to prove transmission of coronavirus from animals to humans.

Now, Hindu Mahasabha performs yagya to stop Coronavirus spread and for better air quality

"All our leaders and officials consume 'gaumutra'. But they do so behind closed doors and when they are sick. It doesn't work like that," he said, insisting that cow urine should be consumed on a daily basis to keep diseases at bay.

"They (leaders) are ashamed of the gift gods have given us. Cow urine is pure elixir. Every person should drink it. They (global leaders) should get cow urine imported from India because the almighty resides only in the Indian cow and not in any foreign breed," the Mahasabha chief added.



(With PTI inputs)

