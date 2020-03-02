Assam BJP Legislator Insists Cow Urine & Dung Can Cure Coronavirus, 'just Like Cancer'

A BJP legislator from Assam, Suman Haripriya, on Monday in a bizarre statement claimed that 'Gaumutra' or cow urine and dung can cure Coronavirus, 'in the same way it can cure Cancer'. She made the claim inside the Assam Legislative Assembly and defended it outside while interacting with the media.

She defended her claims in front of the media

Raising a question on the floor of the House on Monday on the increasing number of cattle smuggling cases in the state, Suman Haripriya said, "The cow is a resource with the potential to cure Coronavirus." She said that researchers in Gujarat have already cured cancer patients by making them live with cattle, as part of the treatment. She further defended it in front of the media when questioned by journalists in the lobby of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly began on Monday. On the first day, Suman Haripriya raised a question on the recent rise in cattle smuggling throughout the state. She alleged a nefarious design in order to destroy the agrarian economy of the country by anti-national forces and said that it's Bangladesh who is benefiting the most because of the trade that is on through the state as all the cattle smuggled through this route eventually goes to the neighbouring country.

She alleged the involvement of suspected Bangladeshi immigrants

She further questioned why such incidents of cattle smuggling have been on the rise in certain districts of the state, putting a hint on the involvement of suspected Bangladeshi immigrants. She appealed to the state government to take up measures in this regard.

Later, speaking to the media outside in the lobby of the house, she said, "In ancient times, the sages used to burn cow dung and urine to purify. That exercise could easily purify up to 5-6 kilometre area from a single pyre of cow dung." It may be mentioned that Suman Haripriya, who represents Hajo constituency is the daughter of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bijoya Chakraborty.

Suman Haripriya's bizarre claim of cow urine and dung curing cancer as well as Coronavirus not only entertained the legislators but has also become a hot topic of discussion on social media platforms.

