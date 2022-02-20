Ali Fazal starrer Hollywood film, Death on the Nile, has already hit the big screens in the international markets. Amid this, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film to the audiences. On Sunday, a promotional dinner was organised for the film's cast in Britain. Actor Ali Fazal did not attend the event alone and was accompanied by girlfriend Richa Chadha.

The star also took to social media to give fans a quick glimpse of the dinner via a quirky video that showcased Richa and Ali's hilarious banter.

Death on the Nile promotional dinner video

In the clip shared by Ali Fazal, the actor looks dapper in a black suit which is paired with formal shoes. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha opted for a gorgeous golden gown to make her appearance. The funny video sees Richa waiting for Ali, however, the latter jokingly ignores her and leaves ahead. In the end, Richa Chadha breaks into a laughter before following him. While sharing the video online, Ali wrote, "On our way to the special dinner at the British Museum, with the cast. @sinbadphgura thanks for this little interlude! @therichachadha. DEATH ON THE NILE continues its ride this weekend successfully worldwide. Go check it out!!" Take a look at the video below:

'Death on the Nile' trailer

The murder mystery trailer sees Kenneth Branagh reprising his roles as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. However, this time, he is vacationing abroad in a luxurious river cruise, when a couple’s honeymoon suddenly cut short. “I ask you, have you ever loved so much, been so possessed by jealousy, that you might kill?”, detective Poirot asks in the trailer. “The crime is murder and the murder is one of you”, he suspects everyone on the cruise.

Along with Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal & others appear in super glamourous avatar making fans go gaga. The Death on the Nile trailer ends with the tagline, ‘Murder was just the beginning’, which has garnered massive anticipation for the film. The thriller film also features Tom Bateman, Annette Bening and Dawn French essaying pivotal roles. Produced by 20th Century Studious, after facing several delays amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the movie was released in Britain on February 9 and in US on February 11.