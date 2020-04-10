Richa Chadha Opens Up About Lockdown Woes; Complains About Chin Hair In Fun Pic

Richa Chadha tried to lighten up the mood on social media by cracking a light joke. Talking about chin hair, the actor in a post wrote: “To girls feeling their chin hair all over the world” along with a glamorous picture of herself. She is obviously hinting at one’s inability to visit a salon or a beauty parlour to maintain one’s beauty regimen through the coronavirus lockdown. Throughout the period she has been putting out fun videos to stay engaged with her fans. A few days back, she put up a video of herself dancing in her home calling it the “real house party! Enjoy your own party in this quarantine!”

READ: Richa Chadha Spends Happy Time On Her Day-out With Rescued Dogs, WATCH

Richa Chadha jokes about chin hair

READ: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Star In Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani's 'Fukrey 3'?

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha and her beau Ali Fazal were personally hit due to the rise of Coronavirus cases. The two were all set to tie the knot in the beginning of April. However, given the scenario, they decided to delay it. Their common spokesperson also gave out a statement that read, "Given the current scenario and unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020, tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would they want their friends, families, and well-wishers to be affected,"

READ: Richa Chadha's breezy picture melts beau Ali Fazal's heart as he comments 'Mohabbat'

READ: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Adorable Pictures From Recent Vacation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.