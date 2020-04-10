Richa Chadha Spends Happy Time On Her Day-out With Rescued Dogs, WATCH

Richa Chadha, one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, is an avid social media user. She recently visited a charitable trust where injured pets are rescued and treated with proper medication. It looks like she loves to spend time with animals, especially dogs. Richa Chadha very expressively wrote about her feelings for such animals and also said that humanity is alive and people still care for the environment and animals that are injured.

Richa Chadha spent this day out with these animals and dogs at this charitable trust named, ‘Resqct’. She also passed a slogan and expressed her opinion by saying, #adoptdontshop and the actor also said that she had the best day out there with these adorable creatures. Have a look at this video posted by Richa Chadha on her Instagram handle having fun and very precious time with these super-loving dogs.

Here’s how Richa Chadha spent her day out with dogs

#AdoptDontShop

WANNA GET A PET? #adoptdontshop ! Had the best day at @resqct !

In the world today, we feel that human beings don’t care about the miseries of fellow humans, don’t care about the destruction of the environment... but then you meet @nehapanchamiya , co-founder of @resqct , a charitable trust that treats injured animals and so much more , and your faith in humanity is restored just a little bit!

They have rescued thousands of animals of all kinds ...

These are some animals that are looking to find a home. As you can see, they are super loving !

The Great Dane Colby, Luna (rescued from the Mizoram Dog Meat Trade), Sophie, Amy another abandoned, super-loving Labrador!

The Persian cats have been rescued from a breeder, like my own baby Jugni who you keep meeting on my Instagram ... the cat with two different coloured eyes has been named after @ranveersingh !

And the cow - a great, gentle animal in whose name many murders are committed- also finds a loving home at @resqct. How many people ACTUALLY care about the cow as much as they pretend to?

The sweet bull at the beginning of the video is called Baaharwala ( बाहरवाला) - He has survived a head injury from a road accident and thinks he’s a dog!

Notice the T-shirt I am wearing, you can support the amazing work they do by ordering your own at https://kadakmerch.com/collections/resq !

Big shout out to all the amazing vets, volunteers at @resQct who you can meet at @resqvets .

Dr. Rohit @Avatarrjoseph

Dr. Indrakshi @dr.drakky

Dr. Sushruth @dr.sushrut

Dr. Siddhant @the_implicit_saint

Dr. Neha Bhave .

#RichaDiaries #AdoptDontShop #AnimalsOfInstagram #Pets #LoveAnimals #LetsGetPets #PetMom

Image courtesy: @therichachadha

