Richa Chadha Slams Bollywood For Shedding Crocodile Tears; Calls It 'chita Par Roti Sekna'

In her recent blog about nepotism, favouritism and privilege, actor Richa Chadha lashed out at the Bollywood biggies for ‘shedding crocodile tears’ post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. The actor called out celebrities for faking their emotions on social media for the deceased actor and called their actions the ‘visual display of Chita par roti Sekhna’. Explaining her claims, Richa Chadha wrote that several filmmakers who shared condolence messages a month ago are the same people who ‘ran down movies of their peer’s pre-release, have replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them at the last minute and several have repeatedly forecasted their judgments’. In her note, Chadha called their actions ‘strategic and pathetic’.

Speaking of nepotism, Richa Chadha added that it makes her ‘laugh out loud’, as it is 'hateful'. Recalling a story involving Sushant, Richa Chadha revealed that she used to take acting workshops with Sushant Singh Rajput about a decade ago, and the late actor would often come to pick her up for the auditions. Richa Chadha added that she was not poor or broke, but was considerate about finances when she had to head out for an audition of a skin brand. Chadha revealed that she would worry about her makeup melting in the auto-rickshaw before she arrived for the audition. Citing this example, Richa explained that this would never happen with a star-kid, and if it did, they will be lauded for being humble enough to take the rickshaw in the first place. However, the actor added that one cannot blame oneself for being born in a film family.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

Richa Chadha- on the professional front:

As mentioned in a report published by leading news daily, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal are currently gearing up for the next film of the hit franchise, Fukrey. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie. Reportedly, as soon as the Coronavirus situation calms down in India, they shall start shooting for the film.

